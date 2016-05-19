The show’s new logo has also been revealed. It looks remarkably similar to the Starfleet insignia we’ve become accustomed to seeing in the rebooted film franchise, but also reminiscent of the original logo from the days of Kirk and Spock.

“My very first experience of Star Trek is my oldest brother turning off all the lights in the house and flying his model of a D7 Class Klingon Battle Cruiser through the darkened halls,” said Fuller when it was announced he’d be taking control of the series.

“Before seeing a frame of the television series, the Star Trek universe lit my imagination on fire.

“It is without exaggeration a dream come true to be crafting a brand new iteration of Star Trek with fellow franchise alum Alex Kurtzman and boldly going where no Star Trek series has gone before.”