But what could that movie actually look like? Well, thanks to the efforts of Fernando Reza we know have a bit of an idea, with the graphic artist unveiling his impression of the movie these fans want on his Twitter account.

The teaser poster is, frankly, a masterpiece, nodding to almost every complaint made by The Last Jedi’s haters and altering the characters accordingly.

Underwhelmed by a broken, depressed Luke? Well here he is as the ripped, gun-toting champion you always wanted.

Disappointed by Snoke’s lack of backstory? Well lucky you, now he’s laying it all out for you with his overhead projector.

Other highlights? Rey abandoning her Jedi training to make lovely Porg dinners for everyone, the triple Death Star in the corner, the super-shredded Kylo Ren in the background (in that he’s literally dressed as Shredder from the Ninja Turtles), BB-8 wielding a barbed wire baseball bat….actually, scratch that. It’s all a highlight. Every detail of this poster is amazing.

Even The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson seems to love it, joining the chorus of fans online appreciating Reza’s art.

Forget all the bad stuff we said before – PLEASE make this movie, guys.

Star Wars Episode IX will be released in cinemas in December 2019