If John Simm’s brief appearance in the Doctor Who episode 11 trailer wasn’t enough Master for you, then we have good news – because there’s a new teaser making the rounds that shows off even more of World Enough and Time with new evil Time Lord action.

The new footage (which comes from a special BBC America teaser) features Pearl Mackie’s Bill lost in a terrifying hospital where the Doctor (Peter Capaldi) may be no more than a hallucination, the origins of the Mondasian Cybermen and a spaceship where time itself is counting against our heroes, and it all looks very exciting.