Doctor Who viewers are VERY excited about John Simm’s Master in the latest trailer
*Screams in Gallifreyan*
The Master. He’s back. John Simm’s malevolent Time Lord has returned to wreak havoc on the known Whoniverse and beyond with his newly-grown goatee.
Well, not quite yet: he's in next week's Doctor Who episode. But in the trailer for that instalment – broadcast at the close of this Saturday's Scottish sci-fi tale of the Roman Ninth Legion – viewers glimpsed the villain’s return.
The rogue Gallifreyan – and previous regeneration of Missy – may have only said three fantastic words (“give us a kiss”), but it was enough to electrify each and every Whovian…
Shouting "YES" when John Simm showed up in the 'Next Time' trailer #DoctorWho
— Callum (@CIMcAdie) June 17, 2017
Although some were already nervous about what nasties The Doctor's old-time-and-space nemesis would have in store...
But many more vented their excitement with some A-game gifs...
The World Enough and Time trailer #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/pXEfN5R5sz
— Susan ? (@SuzeTwelve) June 17, 2017
Of course, The Master wasn't the only baddie of old to add a liberal dose of dread to the trailer. The Mondasian Cybermen, a foe we haven't seen for 50 years, are making a bloodcurdling comeback. And everyone can't wait...
In summary:
Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Saturday 24th June at 6:45pm