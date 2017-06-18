The rogue Gallifreyan – and previous regeneration of Missy – may have only said three fantastic words (“give us a kiss”), but it was enough to electrify each and every Whovian…

Shouting "YES" when John Simm showed up in the 'Next Time' trailer #DoctorWho — Callum (@CIMcAdie) June 17, 2017

Although some were already nervous about what nasties The Doctor's old-time-and-space nemesis would have in store...

But many more vented their excitement with some A-game gifs...

Of course, The Master wasn't the only baddie of old to add a liberal dose of dread to the trailer. The Mondasian Cybermen, a foe we haven't seen for 50 years, are making a bloodcurdling comeback. And everyone can't wait...

In summary:

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Saturday 24th June at 6:45pm