It’s all thanks to Cobb Vanth, the marshal of Mos Pelgo, played by Timothy Olyphant.

After he agrees to team up with The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), the beskar-armoured duo ride across the Tatooine desert on speeders, with Vanth’s bike apparently a modified podracer.

And not just any podracer. Judging from its shape and the 'wings' surrounding its central fan, the speeder could be built from the vehicle constructed by a young Anakin Skywalker in The Phantom Menace.

Of course, it’s entirely possible that Vanth’s speeder is just any old podracer/speeder bike hybrid – in the Star Wars universe, these type of vehicles are so common they even have their own name, “swoop bikes”.

But with that said, we really have to ask one question: could creator Jon Favreau really resist including Anakin’s old podracer in an episode already brimming with easter eggs? We’re guessing not.

Anakin Skywalker's podracer in The Phantom Menace (bottom)

The podracer bike wasn’t the only reference to the prequel trilogy, however. The final shot of the episode featured Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison, who made his Star Wars debut in Episode II: Attack of the Clones.

As fans of the franchise will know, Morrison wasn’t reprising his role as Jango, however, with the bounty hunter decapitated by Mace Windu in the prequels. Instead, it seems almost certain that Morrison appeared as Jango’s clone son Boba Fett, the ruthless mercenary who first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back.

