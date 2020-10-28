Speaking with Good Morning America, the Breaking Bad actor said, "My character, Moff Giddeon, is the warden of the galaxy. He is a remnant of the Imperial Empire and he is still searching for his quarry, which we hope he will find."

The character is been something of a mystery to fans since he first appeared in season one, and his motivations for trying to get his hands on The Child remain unclear.

His description of himself as a "warden" has therefore caused fans to further question his role and authority, as well as what his end goal could possibly be.

Despite the character's importance, there's no doubting that the star of the series is The Child – and Esposito has said the adorable character is going to take viewers on a real journey this season.

"He's going to make this show and allow us to take a journey spiritually to who we really are inside," he said. Intriguing...

The second season of The Mandalorian finally begins on Friday 30th October, with The Mandalorian release schedule seeing a new episode released on Disney+ on a weekly basis thereafter.

