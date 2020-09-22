"We’re living in a universe that is huge and there’s so much to explore," he said. "So I think this show is going to lay the ground work for the depth and breath that’s gonna come in season 3 and season 4, where you’re really gonna start to get answers."

A third run of the show has not yet been confirmed by Disney+, but rumours of further seasons won't come as too much of a shock given the tremendously positive reception from fans and critics to the first season.

The second season of the show will begin on Disney+ on October 30th with The Mandalorian release schedule seeing following episodes arriving on a weekly basis from that point onwards. The series is set to focus on the title character as he searches for the truth about The Child’s origins.

The first season was up for an impressive 15 Emmys at last weekends awards ceremony, and eventually won seven of them - mostly in the technical categories.

Meanwhile Esposito himself was nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category for his performance as villain Moff Gideon, and is expected to play a bigger part in the second season.

In an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly, Esposito said of his role in the second season, "It’s so exciting for me to be in a show where I can wear a cape and own it, and where I can have a lightsaber and really own it," while he also hinted that he would have a larger vehicle and spend some one-to-one time with the Child (Baby Yoda) in the next run.

The Mandalorian season one is streaming now on Disney+