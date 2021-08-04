The Mandalorian actor Giancarlo Esposito gives update on season 3 and reveals filming will begin “soon”

Fans of The Mandalorian have been desperate for any season three news since watching Baby Yoda head off with Luke Skywalker at the end of season two – and thankfully Giancarlo Esposito has now provided an update on when production will begin.

The Star Wars spin-off star, who plays Galactic Empire villain Moff Gideon, recently told WRAL.com that, with filming for the upcoming Boba Fett series now finished, it won’t be long until the cameras start rolling for The Mandalorian season three.

“They just finished shooting Boba Fett and soon they will start on season three,” he said.

While Pedro Pascal, who stars as the titular bounty hunter, is currently filming The Last of Us in Canada, Esposito added that his absence wouldn’t stop filming from going ahead.

“We never have to wait on Pedro,” he said, before adding that he didn’t know whether we’d be seeing more of Din Djarin’s face in the upcoming season.

“I can’t speak to that. I know he’d love to be more off the helmet, but you know, his job is to be in the helmet. You know what I mean? That’s the deal.”

While showrunner Jon Favreau revealed back in October 2020 that production on The Mandalorian season three was on track to start filming before the year’s end, it seems as though shooting season three has faced delays since then.

Series two of the Disney Plus show arrived on the platform in October last year and has since been nominated for five Primetime Emmy awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

