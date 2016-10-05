Enter Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, who play Dustin and Lucas in the series, who were kind enough to rate and analyse some of the series’ most persuasive fan theories for us in the video above.

And perhaps sadly for some, one of the most popular theories holds no sway over the boys.

“It’s stupid,” Matarazzo said of the popular idea that telekinetic preteen Eleven somehow created the series’ fearsome monster with her psychic abilities, or was otherwise connected to it.

“You watch other people make contact with the monster, so it can’t be Eleven’s imagination, because if it was from her imagination it wouldn’t have actually been there and it wouldn’t have gotten shot and burned. And Eleven probably would’ve felt the pain too.

“Zero and a half,” McLaughlin agreed.

Looks like it’s back to the Dungeons & Dragons drawing board, guys.

Stranger Things is available to watch on Netflix now