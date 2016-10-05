The kids from Stranger Things debunk your weirdest fan theories
And that idea about Eleven and the Demogorgon gets a thorough kicking...
80s-inspired Netflix sci-fi mystery Stranger Things has lent itself well to fan theories, with viewers debating the possibilities of the series – from whether Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has some secret connection to the series’ monster to the idea that the parallel 'Upside-Down' universe is a future version of our own world.
But amid all this theorising, it’s hard to know which potential plotline to put our money behind – so we thought we’d turn to a couple of experts to see which fan theories hold the most water.
Enter Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, who play Dustin and Lucas in the series, who were kind enough to rate and analyse some of the series’ most persuasive fan theories for us in the video above.
And perhaps sadly for some, one of the most popular theories holds no sway over the boys.
“It’s stupid,” Matarazzo said of the popular idea that telekinetic preteen Eleven somehow created the series’ fearsome monster with her psychic abilities, or was otherwise connected to it.
“You watch other people make contact with the monster, so it can’t be Eleven’s imagination, because if it was from her imagination it wouldn’t have actually been there and it wouldn’t have gotten shot and burned. And Eleven probably would’ve felt the pain too.
“Zero and a half,” McLaughlin agreed.
Looks like it’s back to the Dungeons & Dragons drawing board, guys.
Stranger Things is available to watch on Netflix now