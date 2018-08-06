Black Panther has not only not smashed box office records – including that for the highest-grossing film by a black director – but the Marvel film has now also inspired its own convention, Wakandacon (what else?).

The inaugural three-day fan event took place in Chicago at the weekend to celebrate Afrofuturism, black representation and excellence in film, STEM, tech, fine art and media. And, according to its website, Wakandacon is “an inclusive place where you can be a nerd about anything – pop culture, gaming, tech, womanhood, politics, or your own beautiful Blackness.”