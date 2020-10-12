Many of The Boys cast caught up with EW to reflect on the super-charged climax to the season and how "AOC" – the co-stars have nicknamed her after New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – was revealed to be a secretive Supe.

Alonso (Mother's Milk) said" "I was like, 'No! Not AOC! Please!"

"No! AOC can't be bad... I mean, Congressman Neuman can't be bad!" Aya Cash (Stormfront) laughed.

Anthony Starr (Homelander) said: "She is pretty diabolical, to use a Butcher phrase."

Meanwhile, Doumit told EW that Ocasio-Cortez was an influence on her character, but she only took "a few mannerisms: how she holds herself in a room and how she communicates something. Other than that, I didn't want to completely have Victoria Neuman just be a carbon copy of AOC.”

The other big shocker was the demise of Stormfront, which owed a little to Monty Python and The Holy Grail as, after her beating by Starlight, Kimiko and Queen Maeve, the Nazi Supe was turned into "Stumpfront", according to Jack Quaid.

Erin Moriarty (Starlight) said: "I love shooting fight scenes. I find it very cathartic 'cause I just play someone in the position of the person I'm fighting who I want to beat up and it's amazing."

The results were "part hilarious, part disgustingly gory, and amazing," said Chace Crawford (The Deep).

Karen Fukuhara added: "At the end of the shoot we called Aya stumpy because she loses all her limbs and it's like a tree stump."

Which was down to the demonic work of Becca's son Ryan, whose laser vision was unleashed on Stormfront while she was choking Becca. The result? Stormfront became Stumpfront and he accidentally killed his own mother!

Urban reflected on Butcher and the state he was left in after Becca's death.

"He has definitively lost the love of his life. It was some of the most intense, heavy experiences that I've had on any set."

Quaid added that Butcher's loss was "gonna change everything" in season three.

Becca was Billy's "entire motivation," said to Laz Alonzo.

"I can only imagine the rampage Butcher's gonna be on in season three," he said. "I think he's gonna go dark."

Watch The Boys' cast talking to EW about the finale.

The Boys season two is available to stream in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video now

