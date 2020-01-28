The Batman stars Pattinson (Good Time) in the title role, as the caped crusader faces off against a number of iconic villains including Riddler (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz).

It's been a long road getting to this point, as Matt Reeves first joined the project way back in February 2017 when Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) was still attached to star.

Early last year, after much speculation, the Argo actor officially announced that he was departing the role he had portrayed in three previous DC Comics films.

Pattinson was cast just a few months later, with social media promptly blowing up with divided reaction to the news.

Since breaking out in the role of Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga, Pattinson has starred in several acclaimed indie films including Good Time and The Lighthouse.

It is unclear what link, if any, The Batman will have to the existing DCEU which currently includes the likes of Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Shazam.

The Batman is due to be released in cinemas on 25th June 2021.