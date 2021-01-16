Filming has started on The Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker, director confirms

Director James Gunn has revealed that filming is underway on Peacemaker, the streaming series that spins out of his upcoming DC Comics blockbuster The Suicide Squad.

Best known for his work on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Gunn is switching to the rival studio for this latest endeavour, which sees WWE star John Cena in the eponymous role.

Loosely based on an obscure character from DC Comics lore, Peacemaker is described as “a guy who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he needs to kill along the way”.

The vigilante is set to play a major role in The Suicide Squad, currently scheduled for release this August, with this streaming show functioning as a prequel that reveals how he landed on the team.

In an Instagram post, Gunn said: “Five months ago, while quarantining, I was almost done editing The Suicide Squad and had just turned in a draft of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and was awaiting notes.

“Normally I would try & take a break during this time & go on vacation. But with COVID that wasn’t happening. So, having nothing else to do, I started writing a TV series, Peacemaker, mostly for fun, as I didn’t believe it was ever going to happen.

“I wrote a whole first season in eight weeks. And now, here I am in my trailer, on the first day of shooting. Life is surreal. Let’s go (and go safely!).”

Peacemaker does not yet have a release date but casting details have been trickling out, with Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2) and Cena’s Suicide Squad co-star Steve Agee all signed on to appear.

The show will debut on HBO Max in the United States, but as that particular streaming service is yet to launch in the UK, expect it to secure an alternative broadcaster on our shores.

Peacemaker will debut in 2021. While you’re waiting, check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.