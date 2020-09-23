The Suicide Squad reboot director James Gunn will also write, executive produce and direct some episodes of the spin-off, according to EW.

He said: "Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag. I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter [Safran, The Suicide Squad producer], and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

WWE wrestler-turned-actor Cena described Peacemaker as a "douchey Captain America".

He said: "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honour and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie. I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

The Peacemaker series will be an origin story for the character who will be introduced to audiences alongside Thinker (Peter Capaldi), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), and Savant (Michael Rooker) in The Suicide Squad 2, currently scheduled for 6th August 2021.

The spin-off series of The Batman would focus not on Robert Pattinson's superhero, but on the Gotham City police department and its own efforts to end crime in the beleaguered city.

Along with other HBO Max series, it's not yet clear how UK viewers will be able to watch the Peacemaker series. However, it is possible UK services Sky and NOW TV will host the title due to their current exclusive content deal with HBO.

