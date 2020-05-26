“My cut would be easy to complete,” Ayer wrote on social media. “It would be incredibly cathartic for me.

“It’s exhausting getting your a** kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen.”

Later asked if he’d change anything from what he’d originally planned as well, he added: “My cut isn’t the apotheosis of filmmaking.

“It’s simply better than what the public has seen - and yes it would make sense to update it.”

So could The Ayer Cut end up on HBO Max alongside the Snyder Cut? Well, the path is a little murky. Given that Warner Bros are currently deep in postproduction on a rebooted Suicide Squad follow-up with director James Gunn, The Suicide Squad, which is apparently set to ignore most of the first film’s continuity, it could be that the studio would rather not muddy the waters by releasing the previous movie again.

Then again, they’re releasing Justice League under Zack Snyder’s vision despite having a new Batman (played by Robert Pattinson) coming up to contrast with Ben Affleck’s version, so maybe that won’t be such a concern. And who knows? Maybe a rerelease of the original could be a good way to build excitement for Gunn’s film in the months and years ahead.

And fundamentally, any concerns about the plausibility of a Suicide Squad rerelease to Ayer’s satisfaction can easily be waved away by the fact that the Snyder cut is soon to exist, which few thought was plausible a few weeks ago. Who knows? If enough fans get behind it, anything is possible…

