Farrell recently opened up to RadioTimes.com about playing John Sugar, describing him as "such a tender character".

He added: "He obviously inhabits a world of darkness and criminality and he lives alone, he's quite a lonely character, and all those other tropes are honoured.

"But there was this kind of lack of cynicism, and this belief in human beings that I thought was really just an interesting counterpoint to the life that he lives and what he sees and what he observes human beings doing to each other."

The music is also just as much part of the fabric as the show as Farrell or the noir tropes - so read on for all the songs used in Apple TV+'s Sugar.

Sugar soundtrack: Full list of songs in Apple TV+ show

Episode 1

Only the Lonely - Shirley Horn

Nakanegh Dich - Mdou Moctar

Etude - Julian Lage

Visit Croatia - Alabaster DePlume

Cherry - UFO

Sugar Sugar - Bob Marley & The Wailers (closing credits)

Episode 2

Street Fighter Mas - Kamasi Washington

Desejo de Amor - João Donato, Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammad

Last Night a DJ Saved My File - Zebra

Wet - Steve Bug

A NINGÚN HOMBRE - Rosalía

We'll add more to the list when new episodes are released.

