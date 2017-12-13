Strictly star Susan Calman has written a new Doctor Who story
The comedian has penned a short tale for a new book
Just last month Susan Calman revealed it was her "burning ambition" to be in Doctor Who. Now she's a step closer to realising her dream after making her first foray into the Whoniverse with a brand new short story.
The comedian – and, now, dancer – has penned a tale for a brand new collection due for release in March. The book, titled Doctor Who: The Day She Saved the Doctor, contains four stories written by Jenny Colgan, Jacqueline Rayner, Dorothy Koomson and Calman.
The all-female team of writers have created "a celebration of the Doctor's fantastic female friends, packed with heroic action and heart for fans of all age".
The four stories from the Tardis feature previous companions Rose Tyler (played by Billie Piper), Clara Oswald (Jenna Coleman), Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie) and Sarah Jane Smith (Elisabeth Sladen).
Calman has worked as a comedian for a number of years but found a new band of supporters during her participation in the current series of Strictly Come Dancing.
She had said after her elimination from the competition: "Now I've been on Strictly this is the one burning ambition I have left. To be the Doctor. Or be in Doctor Who. Or, to be honest, just be allowed anywhere near Doctor Who in any way."
The short story anthology comes as Jodie Whittaker is set to be introduced as the new Doctor – the first female incarnation in the show's 53-year history. She will take over the Tardis from Peter Capaldi in a Christmas Day special.