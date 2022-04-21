Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard "definitely" up for spin-off return

Now, in an interview with SFX magazine , Mike Wheeler actor Finn Wolfhard has given his thoughts on the show's upcoming end, saying it was emotional to find out that season 5 would be the show's last.

Stranger Things is gearing up to return to our screens, with a two-part fourth season that will lead into one final run.

However, while he did call season 4 "the beginning of the end", he also admitted that he and the rest of the cast would be up for continuing in the world of Stranger Things beyond what has already been announced.

Wolfhard said: "I know I am – and I'm sure everyone else is – up to do whatever. And we'll definitely be back for spin-offs and whatever else they can throw at us."

Wolfhard's comments will no doubt be a relief to fans, and they come as speculation about potential spin-offs remains rife.

Earlier this year, the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, said in a statement that beyond the fifth season there will still be “many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes'.

Wolfhard also recently spoke about the show's fourth season, comparing it to the Harry Potter series in that "inherently it becomes darker every season".

The official synopsis for season 4 reads: "It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier.

"In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

The new issue of SFX is available now. Stranger Things season 4 arrives on Netflix on 27th May 2022. Seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.

