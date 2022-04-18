Stranger Things season 4 is like Harry Potter, says Finn Wolfhard

Star Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, even compared the show's progression to the Harry Potter franchise.

It's been a long wait, but Stranger Things ' fourth season is finally on its way. Netflix's smash hit sci-fi will return to our screens in May, and the cast have made it clear that it will be the series' darkest outing yet.

“I think inherently it becomes darker every season," he told Screen Rant. "It also gets funnier, it gets scarier, it gets more dramatic. That comes with all of us growing up and getting older."

He added: "We’re not all going to be in mop-top wigs, 40 years old, and screaming about Demogorgons. I think this is a very good example of the Duffers treating our characters like their ages.

"And I like to compare it to Harry Potter – those movies became darker [the longer they went] and that’s kind of where we’re at now in the progression, in my opinion.”

Wolfhard, who is 19, is not the only one who has spoken about the writers adapting the show to age alongside its stars.

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, previously told Entertainment Tonight about the shift in tone.

"When it comes to the tone of the season, it's definitely, I think the tone is definitely matured for sure, and I think [creators Matt and Ross Duffer] do that on purpose because I think they want their show to mature with their kids," he explained.

The highly-anticipated fourth season will pick up six months after the events of season 3 and, judging by the Stranger Things season 4 trailer, it looks like war is coming to Hawkins – and beyond.

Stranger Things season 4 arrives on Netflix on 27th May 2022. Seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.

