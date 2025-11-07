This is not a drill! The first five minutes of Stranger Things season 5 have been released and they've told us a hell of a lot about what's to come.

The final season is set to wrap up the story that has been with us for almost a decade, which started with the disappearance of Noah Schnapp's Will Byers.

As it turns out, the end of the story will take us back to the very beginning, with season 5 showing us exactly what happened to a young Will when he disappeared all those years ago.

Here's what we've learnt from those all important five minutes!

1. What exactly happened to Will in season 1

The very first season of Stranger Things followed the disappearance of Will Byers – but only now have we seen what happened to him during the week he was abducted into the Upside Down.

Season 5 opens with him singing a familiar song (more on that later), as he takes shelter in Castle Byers in the Upside Down. Soon, though, a demogorgon finds him. While Will attempts to fight it off, he's knocked out after falling from a tree, and the demogorgon drags him away, making way for its master, Vecna.

Vecna traps Will and attaches a tendril to his mouth, telling him: "At long last, we can begin. You and I, we are going to do such beautiful things together. Such beautiful things."

It's the first we've properly seen of the horrors that Will endured during that week and explains why Joyce and Hopper found him as they did at the end of season 1, with a tendril down his throat.

2. We've all been underestimating Will

For the past five seasons, Will has been constantly considered the weakest member of the group – the one that always needs protecting.

Well, in these five minutes, that misconception has been put to bed.

Noah Schnapp plays Will Byers in Stranger Things Netflix

We see the youngster forced to fight for his life, shooting a demagorgon (with stellar aim, may we add), jumping from tree to tree, and facing down terrors that no one in his life could ever truly comprehend, completely on his own.

Finally, fans are putting some respect on his name!

3. The familiar song we've been waiting for

It's been months since the Duffer Brothers released the first line Stranger Things season 5, but now, we've seen it in its full glory.

In the script, the line read: "Darkness. The sound of cold wind. Groaning trees. And... a child's voice. Singing a familiar song."

While there was some speculation that could refer to Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill, we now know for sure that familiar song is The Clash's Should I Stay or Should I Go, a song Will uses as a coping mechanism for his trauma.

Music has played an incredibly important role in Stranger Things thus far (lest we forget the Kate Bush moment in season 4!), and it seems Should I Stay or Should I Go will return to the forefront this season, as Will faces his final battle.

4. The demogorgons take orders

This is the first time we've seen the monstrous demogorgon present some kind of intelligence and take orders, rather than just acting on its base instincts.

We see the creature drag Will to Vecna's lair, presumably following his instructions to a tee and, even more strangely, bowing to Vecna as he arrives.

It seems season 5 will show us a more intelligent side to the terrifying creatures – and one that is undoubtedly more dangerous.

Demogorgon in Stranger Things season 5 Netflix

5. Vecna has been playing the long game

This might be an obvious one, but the first five minutes of season 5 just reaffirm that Vecna has known Will since the beginning of the series, and that his plans for him have been in place for a very, very long time.

In the clip, he tells him: "At long last, we can begin", as he places a tendril over his mouth.

Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna. Netflix

Presumably, whatever Vecna placed inside Will can be activated at a moment's notice, turning him back into a spy and forcing him to do his bidding.

After all, the end of the season 5 trailer saw Vecna telling Will that he needs his help "one last time". As for why Will was chosen? Here's hoping season 5 will give us an answer amid all the horrors to come.

Stranger Things 5 part 1 premieres on Netflix on Wednesday 26th November 2025.

