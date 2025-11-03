Ever since Stranger Things season 4 aired, fans have been frantically running up that hill in a bid for answers. Among the most asked questions is the fate of Eddie Munson.

The charming leader of the local Hellfire Club quickly became a fan-favourite, despite being yet another new kid on the block. And given how well new characters tend to be treated in the Stranger Things universe, fans quickly suspected Eddie (Joseph Quinn) would end up a tragic casualty of the Upside Down.

Our suspicions were proven correct in season 4’s finale, in which Eddie sacrificed himself to a ravenous horde of Demobats. Eddie playing his guitar, risking it all, became one of the breakout iconic scenes of the season – and there were a lot of those.

Yet, despite fans bearing witness to Eddie dying in Dustin’s arms, hope for his return still remains. Not even the Duffer Brothers telling Empire “No, he’s dead [...] RIP” has been enough to quell the belief that Eddie could rise from the dead like Lazuras himself.

But how would such a return work? Let’s dive into all the ways in which Eddie could make a surprise comeback.

Could Eddie Munson return in Stranger Things season 5? Every possibility broken down

The Kas Theory

One of the most popular fan theories, and arguably the most likely to happen if Eddie is to cheat death, is him becoming Kas the Betrayer. Kas, who was once a knight, is turned into a vampire, initially working for Vecna but ultimately betraying him.

As disturbing as it may be to picture, the once sweet Eddie could be transformed into Vecna’s right hand man.

Not only would this prove devastating for his old friends, particularly Dustin, but it would also line-up with Stranger Things's use of D&D lore.

Moreover, if Eddie was to become a vampire (note the possible connection to Demobats), his character technically wouldn’t be alive.

Trapped in Vecna's Mindscape

Most of Vecna’s victims end up twisted and decayed in his mindscape, like we saw during Max’s valiant escape during episode 5. However, the very fact that Max was able to escape that time lends credence to the possibility that Eddie is trapped and existing in that same mindscape.

Vecna’s mind lair is a psychic realm in which the power of suggestion holds influence above all else. Even though Vecna is all-powerful there, the very fact that both Max and Eleven have been able to fight back despite this further supports the theory that Eddie could too.

Throughout season 4, Eddie demonstrated several times a metal fortitude similar to that of Max and Eleven.

If he survived his Demobat injuries, his psyche could be trapped in the mindscape, searching for a way to return to his body in the Upside Down. Perhaps if Eleven defeats Vecna, both Max and Eddie could be restored to their physical bodies?

Flashbacks and Memories

Although fans would prefer to see new scenes with Eddie, it would be really easy for season 5 to feature the character via flashbacks taken from season 4.

Dustin has been deeply shaken by Eddie’s loss, even more so now that most of Hawkins has demonised him, and thus it makes sense that Dustin would draw on his memories of Eddie while working through his grief.

Eddie returning in this capacity means that the Duffers have stayed true to their word that Eddie is dead, while also allowing the character to come back.

In hiding

This possibility, much like the flashback one, doesn’t rely on Quinn shooting new scenes. Instead of revealing the character alive and well, clues that Eddie has somehow survived and is hiding in the Upside Down could be shown instead.

In season 1, Will managed to successfully evade the Demogorgon in the Upside Down, so it stands to reason that Eddie could too. However, this theory heavily relies on Eddie’s death in season 4 being a red herring, in which the character merely appeared dead but then crawled away to hide. Supporting evidence to this theory is that we’re never shown his body again, nor Dustin checking his pulse.

We could all be driving ourselves mad theorising, when in fact the Duffers gave us our answer as plainly as they could. But semantics, much like the Upside Down, has a fluidity that makes it hard to confine.

Stranger Things 5 part 1 premieres on Netflix on Wednesday 26th November 2025.

