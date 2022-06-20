Joseph Quinn wants Stranger Things season 5 return for Eddie Munson

In season 4 , one of the biggest new arrivals is Eddie Munson , a metalhead who runs the Hellfire Club, Hawkins High’s Dungeons & Dragons society, as well as dabbling in drug-dealing.

Each new season of Stranger Things introduces a host of new faces as the series adds cast members to replace those who’ve met their end in previous instalments.

Witness to Chrissy Cunningham’s gruesome death at the beginning of the season, Munson soon finds himself on the run for her murder.

By the end of Stranger Things season 4 volume 1, Munson is still alive – though he does have some close calls throughout the season.

And it looks like there’s hope for him in volume 2 as well, which is set to land on Netflix in July, if Quinn’s recent comments are anything to go by.

Asked whether he’ll be back for season 5, Quinn told The Guardian: “I’ll be furious if they don’t bring me back [laughs]. I’d love to, if they’ll have me.”

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things season 4. Netflix

Plot details for season 4 volume 2, which boasts some pretty epic episode runtimes, may be pretty thin on the ground, but Quinn has promised “carnage”.

Asked about the finale, he joked: “The thing is, they’ve got my family tied up somewhere and if I spoil anything, I’ll never see them again.”

He continued: “No, I can say there’s a guitar scene and that the scale and ambition are astonishing. All the seeds that have been planted bear fruit and it’s just carnage.

“You know the finale is two-and-a-half hours, right? Ending with this monster, feature-length episode is so bold.”

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Stranger Things 4 part 1 is available on Netflix now and part 2 releases on 1st July 2022.

Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.