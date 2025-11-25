Stranger Things season 5 is perhaps the most anticipated television premiere of the year, with its epic action and vibrant style likely to pique the interest of all ages.

However, as determined by the UK's official age rating body, not everyone should flock to the final episodes as they drop, with season 5 likely to feature more nightmarish monsters, gruesome deaths and mature themes.

The story picks up with our plucky young heroes readying themselves for a final showdown against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), who rules the deadly alternate dimension known as the Upside Down.

So, at what age should someone consider taking their first trip to Hawkins? Here's the information you need on Stranger Things' age rating as season 5 premieres.

Stranger Things season 5 age rating – how old do you need to be to watch?

Noah Schnapp as Will and Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna in Stranger Things 5. Netflix

Stranger Things has a '15' age rating in the UK, as set by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), meaning that only individuals aged 15 years or older should be watching the show.

According to the Netflix website, this certificate was given due to the show's depiction of "sex, sex references, violence, injury detail, discrimination, threat [and] horror".

Ironically, it means that the main Stranger Things kids themselves would not have been old enough to watch their own show when seasons 1 and 2 were airing, although most would have been of an age to tune in by season 3's premiere.

In the US, Stranger Things has recently been upgraded to a higher age rating, going from TV-14 (for ages 14 and up) to TV-MA (for ages 17 and up), which might be an indication of more extreme scenes to come (via ScreenRant).

At the time of writing, there has not been any indication that Stranger Things' BBFC certificate will be going from a '15' to an '18', but we'll keep an eye out for updates over the coming weeks.

For an insight into what Stranger Things season 5 holds in store, check out the trailer below:

Stranger Things season 5 premieres on Netflix UK on Thursday 27th November.

