"It's funny. I was talking to my therapist the other day," the actor said at a panel at MegaCon Orlando.

"We were going through some stuff, and he was like, 'We really need to make sure that you carve out time for you whenever you're working next.'"

Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna. Netflix

Bower continued: "I turned around to him, and I was like, 'Yeah, to be honest with you man, I just don't think I'll be doing another bad guy for a minute.' Like, it f***s me up. I'm dead serious."

While Bower is excited for fans to see season 5 and grateful to have been part of the show, he is "ready to hang up the foam latex and wish him [Vecna] a slippery farewell".

Not much is known about season 5, though last month Netflix released the first clue for its final instalment, and it appears danger is on the horizon for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

The streamer shared a missing poster for "Jane Hopper" (Eleven's alias), and it's clear someone is looking for her.

The poster reads: "Last seen walking on the sidewalk near Hawkins High School where she mysteriously disappeared that afternoon. Contact the Hawkins Police Department if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this person."

Netflix captioned the post: "Who's *really* looking for Jane Hopper? You're not ready for what's to come in Stranger Things 5."

Count us seated and ready!

