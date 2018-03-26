And there is good news for Steve (Joe Keery) and his many fans: the teenager will be a big part of season three. In fact, it sounds like he'll be embracing his new reputation as 'surrogate dad' of Dustin and friends.

"We'll definitely get to see some more of Steve Harrington in season three, and I'll just say we won't be abandoning the Dad Steve magic," executive producer Shawn Levy told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I don't want to say much more, but I literally feel that we were walking along and we stumbled onto a gold mine with Dad Steve."

But Dad Steve might have his work cut out dealing with his kids' relationship dramas and providing sage advice about young love, because the 13 and 14 year olds are coupling up.

Levy revealed that Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) will be in a relationship, as will Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink).

"Mike and Eleven and are going strong, so that's a relationship that continues, and same with Mad Max and Lucas," he said.

"But again, they're like 13 or 14-year-old kids, so what does romance mean at that stage of life? It can never be simple and stable relationships and there's fun to that instability."

When we return to Hawkins, Indiana, it'll be the summer of 1985 (and Back to the Future will definitely be referenced, for those wondering).

None of the cast have seen the script yet, but production is set to begin in March 2018. A release date has yet to be announced.