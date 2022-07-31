Stranger Things star Sadie Sink nearly lost out on Max role

Sink, who joined the cast of Stranger Things for season 2 at the age of 14, told Fashion Magazine in a recent interview that casting directors were initially hesitant to give her the role of Max as they considered her too "old" to play the part.

While Stranger Things fans would struggle to imagine anyone other than Sadie Sink in the role of Max – particularly after that gut-wrenching season 4 finale – the Netflix star has revealed that she nearly missed out on the role.

"I just begged and pleaded with them to give me more material so I could show them something fresh," adding that the role of Max felt "right" to her.

After producers finally called her in for a chemistry read with Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), she managed to win them round and was told she'd been cast the next day.

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things. Netflix

She went on to explain what it was like taking on a Netflix hit show whilst in her early teens, saying that she and the rest of the Stranger Things cast are in "a weird and specific situation".

"The world knows who our characters are but we're still trying to figure out who we are as people," she said. "I think being in the industry accelerates you and you mature faster. But for the most part, it’s just so fun because the cast is all going through it together."

The fourth season of Stranger Things ended on a major cliffhanger for Max's character and while we don't know much about season 5, Netflix has revealed that the episodes will be shorter.

