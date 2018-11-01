That's all well and good – but does Netflix have any bonus treats up its sleeve in order to tease Stranger Things season three?

A new video looking back through two seasons of the hit sci-fi explains how, in the show, 6th November 1983 was the day when Will first went missing, sparking off the whole demogorgon-driven super sci-fi mystery.

"Will's disappearance was only the beginning," the video declares, before going on to announce that Tuesday 6th November 2018 will be the first ever 'Stranger Things Day'.

As of yet it is unclear whether Netflix is planning any specific announcements, release dates or trailers around Stranger Things 3, but fans will be keeping a close eye on updates from the show during the day.

Stranger Things season one aired in July 2016, while season two was released in time for Halloween 2017. However, season three will not air until 2019.

While season three has already been filmed, viewers are still in the dark about exactly when Stranger Things will be back.

Surely a release date for Stranger Things 3 would be the perfect way to celebrate the inaugural Stranger Things Day?