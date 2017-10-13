The trailer suggests that the creepy shadow monster that Will was seeing in the previous trailer is not a figment of his imagination, and that it is somehow linked to that government research centre where the Upside Down opened up in season 1.

It gives us our first glimpse of Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin as Joyce Byers' apparent love interest, and teases some developments in the romance between Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers. "Don't you think it's weird that we only seem to hang out when the world is about to end?" She asks him, after a scene in which they rather nonchalantly watch what looks like the Upside Down engulfing their world.

But Steve Harrington is very much still in the picture - he gets his trusty, nail-embedded baseball bat out towards the end as the gang prepares for what looks like a major showdown.

This is going to be good.