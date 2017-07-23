As had been hinted at in ambiguous teasers from the official Stranger Things Twitter account, the gateway between the real world and the upside down seems to be open, and it is spreading throughout Hawkins, Indiana.

The clip is soundtracked by a slow-building version of Michael Jackson's Thriller, backed by an eerie voice-over by horror legend Vincent Price. There's so much 1980s horror nostalgia that we don't even know where to begin. If the Duffer brothers know their horror movie rules, which they undoubtedly do, someone is gonna die at that house party.

The big news, while very much expected, comes at the end, as we get a glimpse of Eleven, who seems to be making her way out of the upside down.

Stranger Things season 2 arrives on Netflix on 27th October 2017.