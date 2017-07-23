The incredible Stranger Things season 2 trailer is here
The clip, packed with 1980s horror nostalgia, is soundtracked by Michael Jackson's Thriller
It has finally happened. Just over a year after Stranger Things season 1 dropped onto Netflix, we've got our first significant look at season 2. Incredibly, it lives up to the overwhelming levels of hype.
The first full trailer was released at Comic Con on Saturday. After a relatively calm start in which we see the boys enjoying a bit of downtime playing 1980s classic Dragon Quest at the arcade, it becomes all-sorts of mind-blowing. Check it out below.
As had been hinted at in ambiguous teasers from the official Stranger Things Twitter account, the gateway between the real world and the upside down seems to be open, and it is spreading throughout Hawkins, Indiana.
The clip is soundtracked by a slow-building version of Michael Jackson's Thriller, backed by an eerie voice-over by horror legend Vincent Price. There's so much 1980s horror nostalgia that we don't even know where to begin. If the Duffer brothers know their horror movie rules, which they undoubtedly do, someone is gonna die at that house party.
The big news, while very much expected, comes at the end, as we get a glimpse of Eleven, who seems to be making her way out of the upside down.
Stranger Things season 2 arrives on Netflix on 27th October 2017.