So when will we get to see it? Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat must be able to shed some light...

"It's too early to put it on," Moffat told us, during a Radio Times session at the Cheltenham Literature Festival earlier this month, but "it’s not going to be very much longer..."

"If it were up to me, the BBC would only publicise Doctor Who and Sherlock," said Moffat, tongue firmly in cheek. "However, in their biased and wrong-headed view, they have a number of shows on before Sherlock and Doctor Who that they have to publicise now, so they’re waiting to publicise Doctor Who and Sherlock until later.

"I agree it is a crime! Who cares about those other shows? I don’t! But I have to wait in line, so the reason you haven’t see the 50th trailer yet is it’s too early to put it on.

"But it’s not going to be very much longer..."