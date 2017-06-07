“You haven’t got to the end of this series yet, which ends on – I hope – quite an unexpected note,” Moffat told Ahmed at the Welsh book festival. “You all know that the mighty Peter Capaldi will be bowing out. But we’re going to do it slightly differently this time.

“And I’ve been working with Chris [Chibnall] about how we do the changeover in a new way. So I’m not going to tell you what that is – I’m excited by it, I think it’s going to work well – but it’s not… well every regeneration is different, but we are playing it slightly differently this time.

“I think we’ve got a good idea – but I’m not telling you what it is,” he concluded.

More like this

Whether this means we could see a regeneration halfway through the Christmas Special, the new Doctor interact with his predecessor throughout the story or just that the VFX team are making the golden glow effect a bit different, one thing’s for sure – Steven Moffat and Peter Capaldi will not be going quietly.

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Saturday 10th June at 7.15pm