Steven Moffat drops hints about Jodie Whittaker’s first Doctor Who scenes: “She’s given us the Doctor we’ve always known”
The outgoing showrunner looks to the future of Doctor Who
While we’re still just under four months away from seeing Jodie Whittaker’s debut as the Thirteenth Doctor in Doctor Who, a select few have now seen her Time Lord in action after she filmed the regeneration scene a few weeks ago.
Based on the reaction of outgoing showrunner Steven Moffat (who will be replaced by Chris Chibnall this December) we have plenty to look forward to, with the screenwriter dropping hints about what to expect in a short commemoration video message given to digital artist and colourist Stuart Humphryes (who works restoring classic Doctor Who episodes among his other work).
“Doctor Who has an amazing future, and I’ve seen part of it,” Moffat said on Humphryes’ YouTube channel Babelcolour.
“I’ve seen Jodie’s first scene as the Doctor, and trust me we are in for a thrill ride. She is already brilliant.
“In such a tiny moment, she’s given us the Doctor we’ve always known, but in, to say the least, a new way. We are in for a very exciting run.”
However, Moffat was also keen to stress that we had plenty to enjoy BEFORE then too, with Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi’s final episode Twice Upon a Time currently in postproduction.
“Doctor Who has a very exciting present, because we’re still working on the CHRISTMAS present that is… that's a very bad joke isn’t it? That is the Christmas special, where David Bradley returns as the First Doctor,” he said.
“He exquisitely recreates William Hartnell’s wonderful performance from all those years ago. A recreation of such beauty and precision that it would be worthy of Babelcolour itself.
“And of course you’ve got Peter Capaldi in his very last go as the Doctor. He’s going to break your heart! Your heart is going to be in pieces by the end of this.
“Only Jodie Whittaker will be able to cheer you up again,” he concluded.
Sounds like a very sad and very happy 25th December awaits us.
Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas