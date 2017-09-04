“Doctor Who has an amazing future, and I’ve seen part of it,” Moffat said on Humphryes’ YouTube channel Babelcolour.

“I’ve seen Jodie’s first scene as the Doctor, and trust me we are in for a thrill ride. She is already brilliant.

“In such a tiny moment, she’s given us the Doctor we’ve always known, but in, to say the least, a new way. We are in for a very exciting run.”

However, Moffat was also keen to stress that we had plenty to enjoy BEFORE then too, with Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi’s final episode Twice Upon a Time currently in postproduction.

“Doctor Who has a very exciting present, because we’re still working on the CHRISTMAS present that is… that's a very bad joke isn’t it? That is the Christmas special, where David Bradley returns as the First Doctor,” he said.

“He exquisitely recreates William Hartnell’s wonderful performance from all those years ago. A recreation of such beauty and precision that it would be worthy of Babelcolour itself.

“And of course you’ve got Peter Capaldi in his very last go as the Doctor. He’s going to break your heart! Your heart is going to be in pieces by the end of this.

“Only Jodie Whittaker will be able to cheer you up again,” he concluded.

Sounds like a very sad and very happy 25th December awaits us.

