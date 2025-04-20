While that may prove a painful wait for viewers of the Disney+ show, it promises to be worth it – as a certain fan-favourite character is returning.

That’s right, after proving a breakout hit in season 1 opener The Duel, The Ronin himself will grace our screens once more, this time in a follow-up titled The Duel: Payback.

Original director Takanobu Mizuno will helm the new episode, which picks back up with the former Sith nicknamed 'Grim', who has become a popular figure with Star Wars fans around the globe – spawning statues, collectibles and even a spin-off book.

Star Wars: Visions on Disney+. Disney

The Duel isn’t the only story receiving a follow-up, though, with The Village Bride sequel The Lost Ones and The Ninth Jedi sequel Child of Hope arriving as part of season 3.

The Ninth Jedi will also get its own standalone spin-off series, set for release in 2026, as part of a new Star Wars: Visions Presents project, which aims to give Visions stories more time to breathe than the usual shorter-form episodes.

Speaking of Visions Presents, Waugh teased that it opens the door to a "bold new direction" for the anthology show.

Discussing the series’s impact, he added: "In general, Visions is a concept that really came from a passion for the animated medium.

"I think we’ve always deeply admired the craftsmen that bring such great storytelling through animation.

"And so, as we were talking about how we could celebrate that, we ended up coming up with a concept really focused on anime and really focused on celebrating Star Wars through the anime perspective through the idea of really giving Japanese culture a spotlight within Star Wars and its influence on Star Wars in general."

In season 3, Star Wars fans can also expect a lighthearted tale of friendship between a young girl and a large bear-like droid in Yuko’s Treasure, created by anime studio Kinema Citrus, as well as a darker and more technical outing in the form of The Song of Four Wings, which appears to focus on the beloved X-Wings – once again demonstrating the variation that Visions provides.

Star Wars: Visions season 3 comes to Disney+ on 29th October 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.