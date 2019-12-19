Daisy Ridley is Rey

Rey (Daisy Ridley) in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER.

Who is Rey? The main protagonist of the sequel trilogy, Rey is a scavenger who becomes a crucial part of the Resistance's battle with the First Order after rescuing BB-8 - a droid who belongs to Poe Dameron. The exact identity of Rey and her family is one of the central concerns of the trilogy with much speculation about her background - although it was revealed in The Last Jedi that her parents were simply junk traders. She is considered the last Jedi, an apprentice of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa.

Who is Daisy Ridley? Ridley was relatively unknown before being thrust into the limelight with The Force Awakens in 2015. Her non-Star Wars roles have included parts in Kenneth Branagh's Murder on The Orient Express and the romantic drama Ophelia, in addition to lending her voice to the animated Peter Rabbit.

Adam Driver is Kylo Ren

Adam Driver is Kylo Ren in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Who is Kylo Ren? Kylo's family history is much less of a mystery - he is the son of Leia and Han Solo and nephew of Luke, having been born as Ben Solo. Kylo is the supreme leader of the First Order following the assassination of Snoke, and thus the primary antagonist of the trilogy. He was seduced to the Dark Side having once been trained as a Jedi by his uncle.

More like this

Who is Adam Driver? Driver is one of the most ubiquitous faces in Hollywood just now, having appeared in a range of both big budget blockbusters and smaller independent releases following a breakout TV role in HBO's Girls. He is considered one of the frontrunners for an Oscar this year for his turn in Noah Baumbach's hit Netflix drama Marriage Story.

John Boyega is Finn

Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. Disney/LucasFilm

Who is Finn? A former stormtrooper who defected from the First Order to join the resistance, Finn is an important ally to Rey and one of the main heroes of the trilogy. His name derives from his designation during his stormtrooper days - FN-2187, and he is known for his bravery and strong moral code.

Who is John Boyega? Boyega first became known to cinema-goers for his performance in cult sci-fi comedy Attack the Block in 2011 and has since won frequent acclaim for his performances, including as a cop in Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit and as the lead in Pacific Rim: Uprising

Oscar Isaac is Poe Dameron

Who is Poe Dameron? A resistance commander and high-ranking X-Wing fighter pilot, Poe is responsible for getting Rey and Finn involved in the battle against the First Order, accidentally recruiting them to the cause and going on to form a strong alliance with them. He is the son of a rebel pilot and one of Leia's most trusted operatives.

Who is Oscar Isaac? Frequently cited as one of the best actors of his generation, Isaac has appeared in a number of critically acclaimed roles, notably as the title character in the Coen Brothers' Inside Llewin Davis. This film won't be his last appearance in an epic sci-fi series either - he's set to be part of the main cast in Denis Villneuve's upcoming Dune.

Carrie Fisher is Leia Organa

Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm)

Who is Leia Organa? If you need to ask this then it's probably safe to assume your not much of a Star Wars fan! One of the most iconic characters in popular culture history, first introduced as a major player in the original trilogy. In the sequel trilogy she is the founder and General of the Resistance against the First Order, and the mother of Kylo Ren.

Who is Carrie Fisher? An icon of the silver screen, Fisher was the daughter of fellow legend Debbie Reynolds and in addition to portraying Princess Leia she appeared in a number of huge films including Hannah and Her Sisters, The Blues Brothers and When Harry Met Sally. Fisher tragically passed away at the age of 60 in December 2016, with unreleased footage shot during The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi used to complete her storyline in The Rise of Skywalker.

Anthony Daniels is C-3PO

Anthony Daniels as and with C-3PO (Getty, Sky)

Who is C-3PO? Another iconic Star Wars character, C-3PO is a humanoid droid in the service of Leia, and the only character to appear in every single film in the Skywalker Saga - including the originals, the prequels and the sequels. Originally built by Anakin Skywalker, C-3PO is known to be rather oblivious - but has nonetheless made great contributions to the history of the Resistance.

Who is Anthony Daniels? C-3PO is by far Daniels' most well-known role, but the veteran actor and mime artist has also appeared on a range of British TV shows, including Prime Suspect, in addition to voicing Legolas in the 1978 animated version of The Lord of the Rings.

Naomi Ackie is Jannah

Who is Jannah? One of the new characters for The Rise of Skywalker, Jannah has been described as a fierce and principled freedom fighter and an ally of the Resistance. She is said to be very skilled with an energy bow and leads a tribe of warriors on an ocean moon.

Who is Naomi Ackie? Earlier in 2019, Ackie played the role of bonnie - the main antagonist in the second series of hit show The End of the F***ing World, while she has also appeared in Lady Macbeth and Idris Elba film Yardie.

Domhnall Gleeson is General Hux

Lucasfilm

Who is General Hux? The second-in-command of the First Order, Hux is a controlling and ruthless commander. He is involved in a power struggle with Kylo Ren, with his ultimate goal to rule the galaxy - something he considers his destiny.

Who is Domhnall Gleeson? The son of Irish actor Brendan Gleeson, Domhnall has become a household name in his own right after a hugely successful decade, which has seen him win acclaim for roles in a number of hit films including About Time, Frank, Ex Machina, The Revenant, Goodbye Christopher Robin and the Little Stranger. He also played Thomas McGregor in Peter Rabbit.

Lupita Nyong’o is Maz Kanata

Lucasfilm

Who is Maz Kanata? A humanoid female alien, Maz Kanta is over a thousand years old and was formerly a pirate and smuggler. She resides on the planet of Takonada, where she runs an interstellar tavern.

Who is Lupita Nyong'o? An exceptionally highly regarded star, Nyong'o already has one Oscar under her belt for her role in 2013's 12 Years a Slave and could find herself in the running again this year for her electrifying double turn in Jordan Peele's Us. Nyong'o plays Maz Kanata using motion capture.

Richard E. Grant is Allegiant General Pryde

Getty

Who is Allegiant General Pryde? A new character for The Rise of Skywalker, Pryde is a First Order general who has previously worked alongside Hux.

Who is Richard E. Grant? One of the UK's best loved performers, Grant was born in Swaziland and rose to fame in cult classic Withnail and I. Since then he has appeared in a number of popular films including Bram Stoker's Dracula, Gosford Park and Logan, while his turn in Can You Ever Forgive Me? garnered him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Keri Russell is Zorii Bliss

Keri Russell (Getty Images)

Who is Zorii Bliss? Another new character, Zori dwells on the planet Kijimi, and harbours a past connection to Poe. She is a neutral figure in the war between Resistance fighters and the First Order and spends her time in the Thieves Quarter.

Who is Keri Russell? Perhaps best known for her role as Elizabeth on popular FX show The Americans, Russell has also appeared in a string of high profile films including Mission Impossible III and Dawn of the Planet of The Apes. She first found fame playing the title character in the TV series Felicity.

Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca

Sky Cinema

Who is Chewbacca? One of the franchise's most beloved characters, Chewbacca, or Chewie as he is affectionately known, is a Wookie and a rebel hero, having previously forged a close alliance with Han Solo, as his first mate and close friend. After Han's death, he remains loyal to the Resistance.

Who is Joonas Suotamo? Suotamo was originally a body double for Peter Mayhew, who originated the role of Chewbacca. Hailing from Finland, he played professional basketball in his homeland for seven years before embarking on his film career.

Kelly Marie Tran is Rose Tico

Who is Rose Tico? Rose entered the fray in The Last Jedi, a Resistance mechanic who formed a close friendship with Finn and thus became increasingly embroiled in the war against The First Order.

Who is Kelly Marie Tran? The Last Jedi was Tran's first major outing in a well-known film, while she has also made numerous appearances on American television. Tran removed herself from Instagram after she became the victim of a misogynistic bullying campaign following the release of The Last Jedi.

Ian McDiarmid is Palpatine/Darth Sidious

Ian McDiarmid as Supreme Chancellor Palpatine

Who is Palpatine/Darth Sidious? Though to have been killed by Darth Vader in The Return of the Jedi, Palpatine used to be the emperor of the galaxy and was the dark Lord of the Sith. This would be the character's first major appearance in the sequel trilogy - although his voice was heard in The Force Awakens during a vision had by Rey.

Who is Ian McDiarmid? Palpatine remains by far McDiarmid's most well-known role, with the actor having played the role in all three Star Wars prequel films in addition to the Return of the Jedi. Other credits include Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Sleepy Hollow and The Lost City of Z.

Billy Dee Williams is Lando Carlrissian

Who is Lando Carlrissian? Another returning favourite, Lando is a key character in the original trilogy and The Rise of Skywalker will mark his first appearance in the sequels. He is a Rebel alliance veteran and was the original owner of the Millennium Falcon, and is a long-term friends of Chewie, Leia and Luke.

Advertisement

Who is Billy Dee Williams? Williams has had an extensive on-screen career in both film an television, and his portrayal of fan-favourite Lando remains a highlight. Other appearances include Lady Sings the Blues, Nighthawks and The Lego Movie.