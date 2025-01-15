Jude Law's Jod was the show's most talked about character, as he revealed his true nature throughout the series - despite the actor fearing that he would "disappoint" Star Wars fans.

It was a triumphant ending for Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) and co, with their parents finally getting in on the battle, but the show still leaves a few unanswered questions.

Here's everything that went down in the final episode of Skeleton Crew – and what it means for At Attin in the greater context of Star Wars.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew ending explained – What happened to Jod?

Jod and his army of pirates were defeated by the children and Kh'ymm's allies, retreating from At Attin.

Notably, he's left alive, meaning he could potentially return to Star Wars in future.

The episode begins with Jod returning the children to At Attin, and acting as a selfless Emissary, telling the kids' parents they're in a lot of trouble and instructing droids to spy on them so they can't tell the truth.

Jod invites Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) and her mother to meet the Supervisor (who ends up being a droid), menacingly promising to take "special care" of both of them.

Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Disney Plus

As Jod attempts to convince the Supervisor to let his second ship come through the At Attin barrier and land, he gets caught in a lie, with Fern managing to warn the Supervisor and her mother that Jod is a pirate trying to invade the Mint.

The Supervisor calls for Jod to be seized – but he destroys the droid with his lightsaber. He threatens the Undersecretary (Kerry Condon) into showing him how to get through the barrier, and seizes control of At Attin's systems, ordering his underlings to start the invasion.

At Wim's house, the power shuts off – including to the droids – and he tells his dad the truth about Jod.

Wim, Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) and KB (Kyriana Kratter) plot to save Fern from Jod and plan to call Kh'ymm, leaving Wim's dad Wendle in the dust as they blast off on hover bikes. They're forced to take cover as they're shot at.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong plays Fern in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Disney Plus

Of course, Fern is already making plans of her own, telling her mum that there are good people in the galaxy and that she doesn't have to be afraid of the barrier coming down. She plans to obtain one of the droid's blasters, and tells her reluctant mum to create a distraction.

As Wim and his father reach Jod and Fern, they distract Jod by telling him that Wim has been working with the Jedi. Jod doesn't believe them, but it distracts him long enough for Wendle to restore the power.

KB gets their old ship in the air with Neel's help, and she manages to call Kh'ymm for help – but Kh'ymm's allies still need to find a way through the barrier.

What's worse, KB's ship is hit and starts plummeting to the ground. The ship appears to crash to the ground in plumes of smoke.

Jod reveals that when he was young, a Jedi found him and began his training – but she was hunted down and he watched her die.

What happened to At Attin?

At Attin had its barrier destroyed, meaning it's now discoverable to the rest of the galaxy.

After Jod reveals the truth about his past, Wendle tackles him and Wim manages to pick up Jod's lightsaber.

Putting aside her fears about the galaxy, Fern's mum helps to pull the lever to destroy the barrier. Wim and Fern face up to Jod, lightsaber in hand.

As X-Wings fly through the barrier, coming to At Attin's aid, Jod's army of pirates retreat.

Thankfully, the kids find KB and SM-33 alive and well after their bumpy landing. Presumably, the citizens of At Attin will now begin to rebuild.

