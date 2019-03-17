Director JJ Abrams previously announced that he would be using old excerpts of Fisher from 2015’s The Force Awakens to conclude Leia’s story, following Fisher’s tragic and sudden death in December 2016.

In a statement, the director said at the time, “We desperately loved Carrie Fisher.

“Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honour Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Now Isaac, 40, has unveiled what exactly the unusued footage may entail.

Speaking to American radio station SiriusXM, he explained he “wasn’t surprised” at the decision to keep Fisher in the film posthumously.

“I wasn’t surprised because I remember Fisher and I worked together so much,” he said. “We would talk about the scenes, and we got very tight during the shooting of that.

“So it was a beautiful thing to see, and it gets carried over into the new film as well.”

While Isaac acknowledged it was an unusual approach to use old footage to conclude a character’s story arc, he added that he felt it was right to honour someone so close to the heart of the franchise.

“I think it was right to engage with her character, and not just let it be something that fades away,” he said.

“[The final film] will give Fisher a proper place of honour.”

Filming wrapped on Episode IX in February this year, with Abrams marking the day with a touching post on Twitter with Isaac, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega embracing.

Star Wars Episode IX is scheduled for released on 20th December 2019