Originally, Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss were meant to be working on a Star Wars movie scheduled for 2022, but the pair left the project in October 2022. Whether or not it's the same project remains to be seen.

Back in January, it was reported that Taika Waititi was in talks to direct a Star Wars project, but nothing has been confirmed on that front.

Finally, The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is still in talks with Lucasfilm about his Star Wars spin-off, so it is possible that the December date could go to the first film in his planned trilogy.

More like this

Though the Star Wars project is safe (for now), other major movies were not so lucky.

Most notably among the House of Mouse's updated release calendar is Marvel's Phase 4, which was due to kick start in May with the release of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow. The super-spy's solo movie has now taken The Eternals' intended release date on 6th November.

Advertisement

As well as the new release dates, including for the live-action Mulan, it was announced Artemis Fowl would forgo a theatrical release and head straight to Disney+.