According to the Hollywood Reporter, talks have taken place between the director and the studio, although what stage those talks are at is still a mystery.

It is also not known if Waititi’s potential involvement will be connected to the Star Wars project currently being developed by Marvel chief Kevin Feige, or whether it is something different altogether.

Waititi responded to the reports by cryptically tweeting a picture of the art for Fleetwood Mac's album Rumours – which might be seen as him distancing himself from the news.

If there was something in the rumours, it wouldn’t be Waititi’s first involvement with the mega franchise – amongst his busy schedule, he somehow found time to direct an episode of The Mandalorian last year, while he also starred in the series as the voice of droid IG-11.