“At one point we had a joke about Kylo Ren being kind of a spoiled child,” co-director Rich Moore told IGN.

“We went to Lucasfilm and said, here’s what we’re doing. And they said, well, we’d prefer that you don’t show him as a spoiled child.

“You know, he is our villain, and we’d prefer you don’t do that. So we were respectful of that.”

The directors had a bit more luck with other Star Wars characters, though, with the pair including C-3PO as a butler for several Disney Princesses during the finished movie.

“[That] felt like that’s of his character,” explained co-director Phil Johnston. “It’s really loving satire that we’re doing.”

“Mostly at our own expense, with our jobs!” added Moore.

So no, we won’t be seeing sulky emo Kylo Ren in Wreck-it Ralph 2 – but given how many memes there already are on that topic online, we’ll probably manage without it.

Ralph Breaks the Internet is released in UK cinemas on 30th November