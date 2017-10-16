The cloaked figure pokes fun at the trailer’s opening moments, which appear to feature Luke speaking about him and his “raw” power.

“That edit is super misleading”, Kylo Ren protests, echoing the thoughts of many Star Wars fans who think the sneak peek is full of misdirection.

And he's not too sure about those closing moments (which appear to show Rey and Kylo Ren reaching something of an agreement) either.

'Ha ha ha, there will be no truce," he cackles.

But will there?

We'll have to wait until December to find out.

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi opens in UK cinemas on 15th December