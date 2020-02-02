But speaking to BBC News on the red carpet for the BAFTA Film Awards 2020, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said that "without question" a future film will be helmed by a woman filmmaker.

Kennedy – who is receiving this year's BAFTA Fellowship award – did not specify a particular film, but said that a female director would "absolutely" be hired.

"We've got two or three fantastic women working with Star Wars - we're cultivating a lot of great talent," she said.

More like this

Last year, Victoria Mahoney became the first woman to direct scenes for a Star Wars film as second unit director on The Rise of Skywalker.

Rian Johnson, writer/director of The Last Jedi, is currently working on a trilogy of Star Wars films, while Marvel Cinematic Universe producer Kevin Feige is also developing a film with Kathleen Kennedy.

Advertisement

TV projects in the works include shows featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Rogue One's Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), as well as a second season of The Mandalorian.