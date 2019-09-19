In fact, the director – who helmed Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi – recently revealed that he’s still uncertain when the trilogy will go into production, saying he may even produce another film beforehand.

"The truth is [Disney are] still figuring out their schedule, their game plan," Johnson told the Evening Standard. "If it's possible for me to squeeze in another film before or while working on that, I will."

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait until Johnson’s trilogy is finally launched to see a new batch of Star Wars films. As previously revealed by Disney, the first of a new trio of films from Game of Thrones writers David Benioff and DB Weiss will be released on December 16th 2022.

However, while we know Johnson’s upcoming movies will focus on a previously unexplored part of the galaxy, it’s still unclear what story to expect from Benioff and Weiss.

Yet while the future of its cinematic universe remains cloudy, the Star Wars franchise has a string of TV releases in the works: not only is the much-hyped drama The Mandalorian set to be released on Disney+ this November, but LucasFilm is also developing a series centred on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

As an old wise Jedi might say: still much to be excited about, there is.