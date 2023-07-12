An earlier teaser introduced us to the live-action incarnations of Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who take centre stage again in this latest promo.

However, fans will also be thrilled to catch fleeting glimpses of both missing hero Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and his staunch nemesis Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Read on for our top moments from the Ahsoka trailer.

Hera appeals to Mon Mothma

Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Hera in Ahsoka. Disney

A powerful moment occurs early in the trailer, when we see Captain Hera Syndulla make a desperate plea to a New Republic council, upon which sits none other than Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly).

"I've spent most of my life fighting a war – and that's why I'm trying to convince you to help me prevent another one," she says.

Anyone familiar with Star Wars: Rebels will know how much Hera has risked up to now, while the scene has added weight thanks to the stellar character work awarded to Mon Mothma in last year's Andor.

Sabine learns the ways of the Jedi

Natasha Liu Bordizzo plays Sabine Wren in Ahsoka. Disney

An unexpected twist in this Ahsoka trailer is the revelation that Sabine Wren seemingly became Ahsoka's Padawan after Ezra's disappearance at the end of Star Wars: Rebels.

It seems that Ahsoka gave up on her pupil after growing tired of her rebellious nature, but may have little choice but to start training her once more, following the threatening resurgence of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Later, we see Sabine wielding a green lightsaber and duelling Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), who is a student of the dark side under fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll.

A first glimpse of Ezra Bridger

Eman Esfandi plays Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka. Disney

Fans are hugely excited to see Ezra Bridger in live-action for the first time, after following his journey from disobedient Padawan to formidable Jedi Knight in Star Wars: Rebels.

While this Ahsoka trailer stops short of giving us a proper look at the character – after all, it's likely his return is what this whole series is building towards – we do catch a glimpse of one of his hologram transmissions.

It's a nice inclusion as Ezra's rebellious broadcasts were a big part of his story in the animated series, while it also provides us with our first look at actor Eman Esfandi in the role, donning a costume that stays faithful to Rebels.

Thrawn revealed

Lars Mikkelsen plays Grand Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka. Disney

The big bad of this series (and perhaps others still to come) is Grand Admiral Thrawn, who is described as "heir to the Empire" in a nod to the 1991 novel by Timothy Zahn where he was first introduced.

A genius military strategist, he seeks to destroy the fledgling New Republic and install another oppressive regime in its place, with Ahsoka determined to stop him in his tracks.

Of course, we know from the sequel trilogy that the First Order does rise from the ashes of the Empire, but it will be interesting to discover more about Thrawn's involvement in this tragic development.

A hint at Baylan Skoll's past

Ray Stevenson plays Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka. Disney

It has previously been revealed that Baylan Skoll was a fallen Jedi who escaped Order 66 and learned the ways of the dark side, but this trailer teases more specifics about his past.

For starters, it appears he knew Anakin Skywalker personally, telling Ahsoka that her former master "spoke highly" of her in a dramatic confrontation.

We also see him storming an enemy ship in a manner quite similar to Darth Vader in Rogue One, although its unclear if this is a flashback to the days of the Empire or an assault on a New Republic cruiser.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney Plus from Wednesday 23rd August 2023. New episodes weekly. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

