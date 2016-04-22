You've got to hand it to them though, that's VERY impressive for a 90 minute window.

Anyway, the showdown between the sci-fi franchise and the Scottish time travel drama was the clash of the competition thus far because William Shatner and Sam Heughan, the stars of their respective shows, got rather heavily involved on Twitter.

Shatner rallied his troops early, giving them the lowdown on how to vote.

More like this

Shatner saw his double helpings, and raised him...

But the captain of the starship Enterprise was having none of it.

Eventually, though, he flew the white flag.

And made preparations for his lunch date with the Outlander star.

Naturally, McDonalds got on board.

And they all lived happily ever after… until the next League of Champions battle!

Advertisement

League of Champions matches continue on Tuesday and Thursday next week