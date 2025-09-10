In a preview of the upcoming finale episode, shared by TV Insider, Captain Kirk (Anson Mount) admits it's been a "challenging" few months for the Enterprise.

Scoffing at his description, Carol Kane's Pelia responds: "Challenging, schmallenging. Remind me to tell you about the time I spent with the time-traveling Doctor I once knew."

Pelia, a Lanthanite who's lived for thousands of years, often references incredible adventures from throughout her life – so it's no surprise to hear she's encountered the Doctor at some point in their lives.

Star Trek and Doctor Who have a history of playfully referencing each other, most recently with the TARDIS appearing earlier in the season, and Doctor Who referencing Star Trek in Ncuti Gatwa's very first episode.

After all, last year, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies and Star Trek scribe Alex Kurtzman spoke on a panel together, with both expressing their desires to make a crossover happen.

Davies said at the time: "We would love to announce a crossover between Star Trek and Doctor Who [but we aren’t doing that today].

"If anyone can make that happen… it’s fans that can make that happen! Two great big broadcasters, two great big empires — and their lawyers! — would have to come together, but we can do that, can’t we?

"Quite seriously, I’d love it. That [montage] video, that shows you what it would feel like, what it would look like… the joy of it. It must happen!"

Roll on more adventures in the TARDIS and on the Enterprise!

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available to stream on Paramount+. Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

