Star Trek will remain on Netflix UK as several series depart US streaming service

While Trekkies across the world will be alarmed to hear that Star Trek is leaving Netflix in some countries including the US, RadioTimes.com can confirm that the legendary sci-fi series is staying put on the streamer for UK fans.

A spokesperson for Netflix has revealed to RadioTimes.com that subscribers in the UK and Ireland will still have access to the original Star Trek show as well as the other catalog series.

Earlier today, a number of publications revealed that a large amount of Star Trek content on Netflix would be leaving the platform in some territories, including Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek: Voyager and even the 2009 film Star Trek, starring Chris Pine.

The Star Trek shows aren’t the only titles leaving Netflix this month for other countries as the streamer is removing 40 shows and films from its collection, including the Austin Powers movies, The Karate Kid franchise and Penny Dreadful.

Thankfully, the Star Trek titles will remain on Netflix for those in the UK and Ireland, with the shows currently available to stream including Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Animated Series and the Netflix original Star Trek: Discovery.

A vast range of shows and films are set to arrive on Netflix UK and Ireland this month, such as originals like Q-Force, Money Heist season five, Lucifer‘s final season and Sex Education‘s third season.

