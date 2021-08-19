Star Trek’s Marina Sirtis joins Freema Agyeman in Martha Jones’ new Doctor Who audio adventure

Big Finish has revealed that Star Trek star Marina Sirtis will be joining Freema Agyeman in the voice cast for the new Doctor Who audio series The Year of Martha Jones.

The actress, who played Counselor Deanna Troi in Star Trek: The Next Generation and four Star Trek feature films, will be starring as Karen, a friend of Martha.

On making her Doctor Who debut, Sirtis revealed that she was a long tome fan of the show, saying: “When people ask me who my first Doctor was, it was the First Doctor. As an actor, I’m all about performances, and Doctor Who has always employed fine actors – it’s a very unique and special show.

She added: “This box set tells us that stories are important, which is why they last – they are handed down from generation to generation, and are what give our imaginations flight.”

According to Big Finish, the series consists of three new stories for the Tenth Doctor’s companion, exploring the year she spent travelling the Earth, warning humanity about the Master and spreading hope with tales of the Doctor.

And Sirtis isn’t the only exciting cast member for the series, with Game of Thrones actor Gethin Anthony starring as agent of the Master, Mr Strand, and Alien: Covenant’s Lorelei King returning as resistance leader Jessie Grant.

Meanwhile, Julie Graham – who has previously appeared on both Doctor Who and The Sarah Jane Adventures – returns to the Whoniverse in a new role as Miss Beecham, who is described as “an ambitious and efficient agent of the Master” and Adjoa Andoh reprises the role of Martha’s mother Francine Jones.

“This has just been the most fun,” Anthony said of taking part. “The feeling of adventure and escapism and imagination that you can get through voice performance is amazing.”

“The scale of the stories you can get to tell in a very efficient amount of time, in which you can go anywhere in the universe (as we tend to do) – it always reconnects me with why you get into this crazy path in life in the first place. It’s like playing dress up, but with your voice.”

And King added: “I love my character – she really is a very maternal character, in that she is making sure that everyone is okay. She has her private reasons for this that we learn, and although she has a hard exterior, it’s a hard world!

“And this was so much fun – it’s got all the survivalist elements which I really like!”

The Year of Martha Jones is available to pre-order exclusively from the Big Finish website as a collector’s edition CD for £19.99 or digital download for £16.99. The series will be released in December 2021.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One later in the year. Visit our Sci-fi hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.