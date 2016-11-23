Star Trek: Discovery has its first cast member
Finally, some light at the end of the warp tunnel as Michelle Yeoh joins the series
After being delayed four months and losing its fan-favourite showrunner, there’s finally some good news for upcoming series Star Trek: Discovery – it has someone in the cast!
“I know Michelle Yeoh is in it,” the series’ consulting producer Nicholas Meyer told Coming Soon, and while the casting is currently unconfirmed many fans are already speculating who the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon star could be playing.
At the moment, it seems very likely that she’s set to appear front and centre in the sci-fi drama, potentially playing the series’ lead character who was already revealed to be a female lieutenant-commander, rather than a captain as is usually the case with Star Trek.
However, it could be that Yeoh is involved in a different capacity altogether (if at all), so we should probably take this news with a pinch of salt. For now, though, we’re happy to see Discovering travelling back on track.
Star Trek: Discovery will be released on Netflix UK in Spring 2017