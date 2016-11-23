At the moment, it seems very likely that she’s set to appear front and centre in the sci-fi drama, potentially playing the series’ lead character who was already revealed to be a female lieutenant-commander, rather than a captain as is usually the case with Star Trek.

However, it could be that Yeoh is involved in a different capacity altogether (if at all), so we should probably take this news with a pinch of salt. For now, though, we’re happy to see Discovering travelling back on track.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Discovery will be released on Netflix UK in Spring 2017