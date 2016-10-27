However, according to Variety Fuller’s work on other new series like Neil Gaiman’s American Gods and Amazing Stories had put strain on Star Trek: Discovery’s progress, so the decision was made to hand showrunning reins over to executive producers Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts. Writer/director Akiva Goldsman is apparently also joining the series in a “top creative role”

Fuller (who has already written the first two episodes and the broader story arc) is still set to executive produce the series and develop storylines, and generally speaking the series will continue to follow his plans, but it’s still a blow to a series that is apparently yet to cast its lead character before filming starts next month.

Here’s hoping Star Trek: Discovery can still boldly go once the dust settles.

Star Trek: Discovery will be available on Netflix UK in Spring 2017