Star Trek Discovery TV series delayed by four months
You're going to have to wait until May 2017 to boldly go...
If you’re waiting to boldly go back into space with the crew of Star Trek Discovery then you’re going to have to wait a wee bit longer because the long-awaited Trek TV series is going to be delayed by four months.
Entertainment Weekly revealed that 13-part series Discovery’s air date has been pushed back to May 2017, in order to give CBS and showrunner Bryan Fuller as much time as possible to perfect the series and find the right crew for their ship.
“Bringing Star Trek back to television carries a responsibility and mission: to connect fans and newcomers alike to the series that has fed our imaginations since childhood,” said Fuller and his co-executive producer Alex Kurtzman.
“We aim to dream big and deliver, and that means making sure the demands of physical and post-production for a show that takes place entirely in space, and the need to meet an air date, don’t result in compromised quality. Before heading into production, we evaluated these realities with our partners at CBS and they agreed: Star Trek deserves the very best, and these extra few months will help us achieve a vision we can all be proud of.”
And one that’ll live long and prosper on our TV screens too, right guys?
More like this
Star Trek Discovery will air on CBS in the USA and on Netflix in the UK