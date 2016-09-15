“Bringing Star Trek back to television carries a responsibility and mission: to connect fans and newcomers alike to the series that has fed our imaginations since childhood,” said Fuller and his co-executive producer Alex Kurtzman.

“We aim to dream big and deliver, and that means making sure the demands of physical and post-production for a show that takes place entirely in space, and the need to meet an air date, don’t result in compromised quality. Before heading into production, we evaluated these realities with our partners at CBS and they agreed: Star Trek deserves the very best, and these extra few months will help us achieve a vision we can all be proud of.”

And one that’ll live long and prosper on our TV screens too, right guys?

Star Trek Discovery will air on CBS in the USA and on Netflix in the UK